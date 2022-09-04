Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up 0.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $47,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,138,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

