Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $116.43 Million Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,117 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $116,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 536,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,043. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.