Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.66. 5,801,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,170,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a 200-day moving average of $170.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $235.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

