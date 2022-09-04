Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,039 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.16. 7,077,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,093. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

