Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after acquiring an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

LOW traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.51. 3,165,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,390. The stock has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.87 and a 200 day moving average of $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

