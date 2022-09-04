Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

