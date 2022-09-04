Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,092. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $143.63 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average is $241.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

