Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 89,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $44.08. 6,900,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

