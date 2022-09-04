Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.79. 3,040,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,489. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.