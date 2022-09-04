RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.25.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RLI has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $121.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLI will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,822,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,756,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

