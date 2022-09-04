Robert W. Baird Trims Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price to $9.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.52.
Homology Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of -0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Homology Medicines Company Profile
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
