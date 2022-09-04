Robert W. Baird Trims Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Target Price to $9.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.52.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 million, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of -0.36.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. Analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

