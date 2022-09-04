Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $8.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.50.

RKLB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 14.40.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of 6.29. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

In related news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 74,135.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,790 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 89,364 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,140 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,849 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.