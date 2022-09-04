Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3,615.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $400.92 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.07 and a 200-day moving average of $433.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Cowen cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

