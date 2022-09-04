Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €169.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €189.45 ($193.32) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €185.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.66. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

