Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $236.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen decreased their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.22.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $384,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

