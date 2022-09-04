Royal Bank of Canada Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $244.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total transaction of $4,396,925.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,841,025.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

