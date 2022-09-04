Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $8.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.
NYSE:BHC opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.35.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
