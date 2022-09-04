Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $45.00 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

