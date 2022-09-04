SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $9,683.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002504 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831782 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu
