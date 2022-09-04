Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Insider Purchases £17,997.90 in Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) insider Andy Jones bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

Safestore Stock Performance

Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($12.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 475.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,101.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,171.17. Safestore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,001 ($12.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,460 ($17.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.