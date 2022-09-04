SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) PT Lowered to 610.00 at Barclays

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from 639.00 to 610.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Danske raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $668.75.

Shares of SALRF opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

