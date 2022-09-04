Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 433.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Science Applications International by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Science Applications International Stock Down 2.3 %

SAIC stock opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $97.82.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

