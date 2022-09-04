Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

