Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

