Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley downgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.33.

Semtech Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $94.92.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

