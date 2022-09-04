Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.56 Million

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $18,618.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

