Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Further Reading

