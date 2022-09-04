Serum Market Cap Achieves $217.02 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Serum has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $217.02 million and $15.33 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

SRM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

