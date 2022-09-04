Shadows (DOWS) Price Hits $0.0129 on Exchanges

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a market cap of $342,232.28 and $27,320.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

