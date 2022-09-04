Shelton Capital Management Buys New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,045,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after buying an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Afton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $68.77 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

