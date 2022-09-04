Shelton Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.29.

GPN opened at $124.05 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $175.73. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

