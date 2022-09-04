Shelton Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 25.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $72.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

