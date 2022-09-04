Shelton Capital Management Has $399,000 Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $9,957,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

