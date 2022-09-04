Shelton Capital Management Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $60.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

