Shelton Capital Management Has $443,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.12 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

