Shelton Capital Management Sells 143 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 115.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,930 shares of company stock worth $1,159,568. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.27. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.