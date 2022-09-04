Shelton Capital Management Sells 373 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,417,000 after acquiring an additional 899,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,796,000 after acquiring an additional 44,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.54. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

