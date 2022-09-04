Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RRX opened at $135.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average is $135.40. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

