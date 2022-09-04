Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

STV Group Trading Up 1.1 %

STV Group stock opened at GBX 284 ($3.43) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 283.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 301.64. STV Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246 ($2.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($4.65). The company has a market capitalization of £132.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.68.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

