Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.98-11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60-7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,544. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

