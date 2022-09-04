Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $88,161.64

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $88,161.64 and $401.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000204 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

