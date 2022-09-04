Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 53 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.31. The stock had a trading volume of 901,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,856. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

