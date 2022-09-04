Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.26. 1,141,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,011. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

