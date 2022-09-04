Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 1,646 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 4.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.68. 20,618,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,636,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

