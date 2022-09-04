Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Buys 29,170 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 264,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 1,596,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

