Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,015. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

