Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 54,519 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,507,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,011. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.40. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

