Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,005,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,616,000 after purchasing an additional 483,989 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 308,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.70. 14,667,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,232,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

