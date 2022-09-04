Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after acquiring an additional 691,883 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after acquiring an additional 243,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 699,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

