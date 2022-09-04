S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $822,231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,689,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,434,000 after buying an additional 1,453,943 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,331,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $509,023,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

SPGI opened at $347.63 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.27 and its 200 day moving average is $368.46.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.